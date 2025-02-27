Wilberrys Café on the market after nearly two decades

OWNERS of Wilberrys Café in Uppermill said ‘the decision was not made lightly’ to put the business up for sale after nearly 20 years.

The popular family-run café on the village High Street is on the market (business only) with Bridges Estate Agent, including all fixtures and fittings and a five-year resignable lease available.

Owner Anna Gosling announced the sale on Facebook, writing: “After nearly 20 years in business the time has come for someone new to come and take over.

“The decision was not made lightly but it is the right time for me and the family.”

Wilberrys Café added on their Facebook page: “With huge sadness the cafe business is for sale. Thank you so much for all your kind words.”

The café, with seating for 30 covers, is open seven days a week, serving breakfasts and lunches, including sandwiches, burgers, and homemade soups.

Customers posted messages of support and thanks online after news of the sale was announced.

One said: “You’ll be missed big time, you’ve been our go to for the last 11 years. Best grub ever, still coming till you leave!”

Another commented: “You will be much missed. Love a good breakfast at Wilberrys. You opened up when I was around 8 years old, I’m 30 next year. A proper Uppermill stalwart. Good luck to all for the future.”

And one added: “It’ll be sad to see you leave. You’re all such lovely ladies and your home cooked food is delicious.”

