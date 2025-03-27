Victorious women’s softball cricket section seeks players for second team

Images courtesy of Saddleworth Cricket Club

NEW players are invited to join the successful and expanding women’s softball cricket section at Saddleworth Cricket Club as they boast two sides for the first time.

The team was crowned champions in March after last season’s unbeaten campaign culminated in victory in the play-off final against Werneth.

Now adding another team will allow them to cater to all abilities, ages, and experience levels.

So whether you’re looking to help in the pursuit of further success or looking to try a new hobby, the section can accommodate all needs and ambitions.

ECB Level 2 coaching sessions are provided weekly and support at the games. No equipment is required, just turn up.

There are designated changing facilities for all female athletes, and various social events held throughout the year.

The club said: “The whole club is immensely proud of what the section has managed to achieve in such a short space of time since its inception.

“It is great to see all the hard work and commitment rewarded with this latest success.

“We are extremely positive and excited as to see what the future holds.”

To find out more and get involved, get in touch via Saddleworth Cricket Club’s Facebook page.

