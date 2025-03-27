Handy volunteers invited to join Repair Café Uppermill

A NEW Repair Café coming to Uppermill is looking for handy volunteers to join its ranks.

The neighbourhood initiative, which runs worldwide and is organised locally by Saddleworth Community Projects, aims to promote repair as an alternative to tossing things out.

There will be a session held each month at Uppermill Methodist Centre, just behind the church, when anyone can bring their broken items to fix them on the spot with the help of voluntary repairers.

Repair Café Uppermill is looking for people with different skills who can be present as repair experts during the meetings.

They are especially looking for people who enjoy sharing their knowledge and are handy with clothing/textile, bicycles, electrical appliances, furniture or wooden objects.

In addition, the Repair Café also needs people to fulfil the role of host / hostess at the meetings, providing coffee and tea, welcoming visitors and serving as a contact point for both visitors and repairers.

And they are also on the hunt for people who are handy online and could help with their website and social media, such as raising Repair Café Uppermill’s profile on Instagram and Facebook.

Repair Cafés strives to preserve repair skills in society and promote more repairable products, and there are more than 2,500 Repair Cafés worldwide.

Find out more about Repair Café Uppermill on their website. If you want to find out more or sign up as a volunteer, email: repairuppermill@gmail.com

Saddleworth Community Projects is a Community Interest Company (CIC) seeking to develop projects and events that will bring people together in the community and increase wellbeing.

They are focused on projects that promote wellbeing and positive mental health, especially through getting outdoors.

Their varied projects so far include Breathe mental health caring group, Uppermill Advent, and Photography Club. Find out more on their website.

