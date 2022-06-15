Village of Trees blooming in Delph

A NEW village of trees is blooming in Delph to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and for Climate Change fightback.

The planting of 200 young saplings was carried out by Delph Community Association (DCA) with a great deal of help from City of Trees, Greater Manchester’s tree planting movement.

More than 25 volunteers both young and old turned out to help on the land adjacent to Ainley Wood.



City of Trees is a charity dedicated to delivering a green recovery and tackling the climate emergency through planting trees and restoring woodlands.

They provided a team of helpers, equipment and the trees which included oak, downy birch, rowan, hawthorn and hazel.

Janet Curwell, Secretary of DCA, said: “Despite a cold wind everyone really enjoyed the planting and felt a real sense of achievement.

“Hopefully we will be able to watch the small wood grow and mature in the future.”

Find out more about City of Trees online at: www.cityoftrees.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

