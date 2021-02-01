Village Voice: Brexit and Arithmetic

Dear Editor,

Finally, a Brexit deal has been struck and the wishes of the people satisfied. Or are they?

I would argue that the vote to leave or stay should have been organised better or, at least, the result interpreted differently.

In view of the startling regional differences, and the fact voters were heavily split based on age – young people strongly favoured remain, with a majority of people aged 25 to 49 also backing remain – I think a pilot survey should have been carried out to assess the likely overall spread of results and how best to interpret these to determine the outcome.

With this in mind I have done some simple arithmetic. Based on the number eligible to vote, the actual turnout, the distribution of opinion by age and, most importantly, the UK’s annual death rate, I have shown that if the vote were taken now, the result would be reversed and the consensus would be to stay.

Based on current trends, as time passes, the percentage of the population wanting to stay in the EU would increase.

I’m at a loss, therefore, to understand how any government can make such a sweeping change based on the flimsiest of evidence.

Peter Widdall, Greenfield

VILLAGE VOICE is YOUR chance to get a point of view over to thousands of the Independent’s readers. Letters should be sent to: Village Voice, The Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS or email to:

trevor@localcommunications.co.uk.

We respect privacy and use nom de plumes by request, but letters will not be printed without full names and addresses being supplied. The Editor reserves the right to edit letters and his decision over publication is final.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

