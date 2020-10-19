VILLAGE VOICE: “Bridge repair vital to cycling participation”

From Helena Butler, Delph

I read an article in the Saddleworth Independent (August 2020) about cycling in Saddleworth.

The article invited comments about what would make readers cycle more in Saddleworth.

Myself and my husband live in Delph with our boys aged three and seven. We like to take the boys out cycling, with our three-year-old in the bike seat and our seven-year-old on his own bike.

The Pennine Bridleway now has a bridge missing which is a real shame as it formed one of our main family cycle routes-from Delph, down the Delph Donkey, down the canal and to the Royal George in Mossley, and then back to Delph via the bridleway and the Delph Donkey again.

The missing bridge means that we have to cycle down High Street in Uppermill on our return journey-the stretch from the zebra crossing outside Buckley’s Bakery to the Limekiln.

This section is sadly not safe for our seven-year-old on the road although he is a confident and experienced cyclist. Last time we tried it, cars were trying to pass him far too closely and it was dangerous.

Even as an adult this stretch of road is not inviting for a cyclist as it is narrow and cars constantly try to overtake far too close.

Repairing the bridge on the bridleway and signage on this section of road both ways about cyclists are two ideas to encourage cycling in Saddleworth.

