Village Voice: Can you help re-unite old friends?

Dear Editor,

You might be able to help me with tracing a couple of old friends from Uni days. I know I’m pushing my luck here but if you don’t ask, you don’t get, as they say!

I don’t know how widely your publication is read (obviously parts of it are read in Hartlepool!) but two people who appear on my website hail from that area (sort of).

They are Hazel Bentham, who was born in Bury and Mark Fielding, who was born in Oldham.

I don’t know much about Hazel prior to university but I do know that, after university, she married a Chris Pomfret in Bury in 1979.

As for Mark Fielding, he was from Oldham and studied Dentistry in Sheffield. He was in Earnshaw Hall at the same time as me and we shared the same student house when we left halls.

I know his father had a fairly senior position in the Police in that area but I lost touch with Mark completely when I left Sheffield in 1976.

If there is anything you can do to help me trace these people, I would be very grateful.

Bill Barriball, Hartlepool

