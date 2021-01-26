Young Amelie inspired by BBC’s Children in Need to tackle 5.7mile charity hike

By Jasmine Jackson

A KIND-HEARTED 10-year-old girl from Greenfield hiked 5.7 miles to raise more than £300 for Children in Need after being inspired by the programme on BBC.

Amelie Fitzpatrick watched the programme with her family and decided she wanted to raise money to help the charity, which exists to change the lives of children and young people across the UK.

So Amelie, her dad Kevin and their dog Poppy hiked from Greenfield up Alphin Pike, across to Indian’s Head and down to Dovestone Reservoir, taking approximately four hours.

Amelie explained: “When I watched the TV programme, some of the children were my age and it made me want to help because they were suffering. I asked if I could do a challenge to try to raise money.”

The Friezland Primary pupil has since been awarded an Expectation Award at school because she came up with the idea herself.

The BBC Children in Need appeal in 2020 raised more than £41 million in its 40th year, with the programme including a line-up of celebrities and entertainment.

Amelie added of her hike: “It was windy and cold at the top but the views were beautiful and I wanted to keep going.

“When I was coming down Indian’s Head it was steep, but I felt proud of myself when I’d finished.” Dad Kevin, 42, said: “Amelie is a determined character so I knew as soon as she said she wanted to do something that she would follow it through.

“We chose a route that would be tough so she could justify the sponsorship and she did really well.

“It was a great day and something we’ll both remember.”

For more information about BCC Children in Need or to make a donation visit:

www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk

