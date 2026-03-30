Villagers gear up for historic Maundy Thursday Road End Fair

A HISTORIC village tradition is being kept alive as Greenfield’s Maundy Thursday Road End Fair will return this Easter.

The event, which reportedly dates back to the Magna Carta in 1215, will take place at the junction of Chew Valley Road and Kinders Lane on Thursday, April 2 from 8am to 12noon.

Legend has it the ancient document, signed by King John at Runnymede, decrees that at least one stall must open on Maundy Thursday every year.

If not, the privilege provided by Magna Carta would cease and an Act of Parliament would be required to re-start what was originally known as a ‘chartered pot fair’.

There have been times when the fair has come close to extinction, with sometimes just a single stall being erected despite torrid weather conditions.

Villagers are welcome to come along this year to browse the range of stalls, all raising funds for local worthy causes, and support the historic event