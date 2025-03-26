Villages spruced up by LSG Litter Heroes for Great British Spring Clean

THREE villages enjoyed a spruce up as volunteers of all ages turned out as part of the nationwide Great British Spring Clean.

Rubbish was picked up and removed across Lees, Springhead and Grotton during the community event, organised by LSG Litter Heroes.

Leesfield Pre-school started off the clean-up efforts by litter picking the field and the park at the side of their pre-school.

The children worked in teams to remove the rubbish, which included bottles, cans and dog poo bags.

Then other volunteers of all ages also played their part to help tidy up their villages during a two-hour clean-up, co-ordinated by Paul Fisher and Karen Jakeman.

A special stamp reward card was handed out to children taking part so they can collect a stamp at each session they attend, leading to bigger rewards.

Special thanks go to litter hero George, who has attended six sessions and litter picks with his family.

LSG Litter Heroes hold a clean-up session at least once a month in one of the three villages, and also run eco sessions in school holidays at Lees Library.

Their next event is on Sunday, April 13 at Grotton Pavilion, after the Easter Fair. All are welcome to join them to help keep the villages clean and tidy.

There will also be eco sessions during the Easter Holidays, starting on Friday, April 11.

Find out more details and timings of events on their Facebook page or email lsglitterheroes@gmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

