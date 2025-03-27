Saddleworth gets running with marathon challenge in the name of Rob Burrow

SADDLEWORTH rugby league royalty and one of the area’s pub owners will be running towards a huge fundraising total in the name of the legendary Rob Burrow.

For Barrie McDermott and Rob Norbury are taking on the Leeds Marathon named after the former’s great friend.

And he knows what the late icon will be saying – run, fat boy., run!

Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Barrie, 52, and Rob, who runs Grasscroft’s Farrars Arms and Muse in Uppermill, will be part of a seven-strong team taking on the 26.2-mile challenge on Sunday, May 11.

And just like Kevin Sinfield, the fundraising target is dominated by Burrow’s famous number seven – £7,777.

Also in the team will be McDermott’s son Billy, who was coached by Burrow at Leeds and footballer Marcus Stewart.

Together, they are fundraising for Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

As a close friend of the Burrow family, Barrie has been a dedicated supporter of their fundraising and awareness efforts since Rob’s MND diagnosis in September 2019.

His efforts have helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for MND charities and after his pal passed away after living with the condition for four-and-a-half years, he knows what his mate’s reaction would hve been.

McDermott said: “I hate running. I hate dancing. Yet somehow, I always end up doing both for Rob’s amusement.

“Now, even without a voice, he’s still managing to shout at me… ‘Run, fat boy, run!’ I swear I can hear him laughing every step of the way!

“Wearing number 7 is a privilege. It reminds me daily of the strength and determination that Rob and so many others have shown in the face of MND.

“By running these 26.2 miles, I’m not just pushing myself physically – I’m carrying forward a legacy of hope and resilience.

“This run is for Rob, for his family and for every MND warrior out there.

“I’m humbled to represent the Rob Burrow Centre and I stand with all those who continue this fight.”

The funds raised by Barrie, Rob and the team will enable Leeds Hospitals Charity to continue supporting the Leeds MND service for years to come – a commitment that was powerfully demonstrated when the charity reached its £6.8 million fundraising target in December 2024 to build the specialist centre.

Paul Watkins, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, praised Barrie’s dedication.

He said: “Barrie got behind our appeal from the very start and has thrown himself into fundraising for his friend Rob.

“He has pushed himself out of his comfort zone – swapping the rugby pitch for the dance floor and now taking on one of the toughest marathons in the country – all in honour of the late, great Rob Burrow.

“I’d like to wish Barrie and his team the very best of luck, and I look forward to cheering them on at the finish line!”

*YOU CAN support Barrie, Rob and the team by donating to their fundraising page:

https://justgiving.com/page/barrie-mcdermott-6.

