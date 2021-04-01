Virtual day out with the Manchester donkeys on Easter Sunday

This Easter Sunday (4 April), animal lovers will once again be able to catch up with the four-legged residents of The Donkey Sanctuary Manchester, as the charity’s award-winning Sanctuary From Your Sofa event returns for another virtual day out with the donkeys.

Viewers will be able to tune in from 10am to watch a series of live broadcasts from The Donkey Sanctuary headquarters in Sidmouth, as well as a host of pre-recorded videos from its regional sanctuaries around the UK, including the centre at Abbey Hey.

During the visit to the Manchester sanctuary, viewers will meet the six new donkeys that have joined the herd and find out who they’ve made friends with at the centre.

The Easter Sunday event, which also coincides with International Carrot Day, follows a series of successful events in 2020, which saw The Donkey Sanctuary win the award for the Best Audience Engagement Campaign at the prestigious 2020 UK Social Media Awards.

Melanie McComb, Manager at The Donkey Sanctuary Manchester, said: “Easter Sunday’s event will feature the resident donkeys, including our adoption donkeys Henry and Tiny Tim.

“Last year’s events reached more than one million people across the world, so we’re really excited that the virtual event is back for all those people who are missing their ‘donkey fix’.”

Highlights from the forthcoming Sanctuary From Your Sofa include: spot the differences between a donkey and a mule; finding out what it takes to look after these incredible animals; learning about donkey behaviour; and the life-long, emotional bonds they form with each other and the humans they encounter.

As well as The Donkey Sanctuary Manchester, all of charity’s regional centres, including The Donkey Sanctuary Ivybridge, The Donkey Sanctuary Birmingham, The Donkey Sanctuary Belfast, and The Donkey Sanctuary Leeds will feature throughout the day.

The charity’s dedicated grooms, who spend their time caring for the resident donkeys, will lead each live and pre-recorded broadcast.

For the full running order and how to watch Sanctuary from your Sofa, please visit The Donkey Sanctuary’s website, thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk. All of the charity’s locations remain temporarily closed to visitors.

