Diskin looking to turn the tables

MATT Diskin is looking to his Oldham players to respond positively after their cup defeat at Swinton and to reverse the result in tomorrow (Friday) evening’s Betfred Championship opener against the Lions at Bower Fold.

Preparation has been about respecting possession, eradicating handling errors and finding ways to turn territorial advantage into points.

“The challenge for this group is to quickly learn lessons,” said the Oldham boss.

“It’s not often you get an opportunity to put things right against the same opponents within five days. We’ve got that opportunity and we have to grab it.

“You can’t disrespect possession like we did at their place and expect to come through.”

Declan Gregory, cleared to play after concussion, is expected to return on the bench, but Diskin said he couldn’t confirm anything about selection outside the 21-man squad he had already announced,

The game kicks off at 5.15pm tomorrow (Good Friday) and will be streamed live on Our League. It’s free to Oldham season-ticket holders but everyone else can watch it for £4.95 if they buy before midnight and for £10 thereafter.

