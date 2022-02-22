Volunteers needed to keep Uppermill band contests going

THERE are 138 years of history for Uppermill Whit Friday Band Contest – and new volunteers are needed to make sure that can continue into the future.

The contest has been held every year since 1883, with the exception of Word Wars and Covid-19, as part of the annual Whit Friday traditions in Saddleworth.

Now they are calling for new volunteers to take over and help ensure the contest can continue to take place. Long-standing organiser Cllr Pam Byrne explained: “We do not want the 2019 contest to have been the last but a new organising committee is desperately required to bring the 2022 contest to fruition.

“The two organisers now left wish to step back – we can be here to guide where necessary. New young blood is needed or any other.

“We don’t have a website or other sophisticated methods of communication. There is only one laptop between us – so you see how we need to move forward.

“We have helpers on the day but it is a responsible committee we need now to put the event securely in place.”

For more information or to get involved, contact Pam Byrne by email pamb14@btinternet.com or call 07703 348755.

• The Saddleworth Whit Friday Band Contests collectively were recently awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

