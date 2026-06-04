Volunteers save more than £548,000 as hospice highlights funding gap

HUNDREDS of volunteers have helped save Dr Kershaw’s Hospice more than half a million pounds over the past year, as the local charity continues to rely heavily on community support to fund its services.

The Royton-based hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care across the borough, says 412 volunteers contributed 40,640 hours during 2025/26 – work valued at £548,696.

The figures have been released during Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to June 7, and come as the charity continues to face a significant shortfall in NHS funding.

Volunteers support the hospice in a variety of roles, including at its charity shops in Lees, Shaw and Royton, at The Furniture Hub, during fundraising events and within the hospice itself.

Staff members visited volunteers across several sites this week to thank them for their contribution. They were joined by David Macdonald, chair of the hospice’s Board of Trustees, who described their efforts as “fantastic”.

Glenn Drake-Owen, volunteer coordinator at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “Volunteers are the backbone of our operations.

“Quite frankly, we could not run our beloved hospice without the selfless support of people who kindly donate their time.

“As a charity, we are less than one-quarter funded by the NHS. Each hour people donate allows us to provide specialist, compassionate care for patients and their families.

“Volunteers’ Week is about celebrating the unsung heroes of the community, and we would like to shout from the rooftops about our fabulous volunteers.”

The hospice is currently recruiting for a range of volunteer roles, including opportunities for corporate groups. Positions include helping in the café, sorting donated goods and assisting at major fundraising events such as Rose to Remember and the Summer Fayre.

Volunteers are also offered social events and can receive a reference after six months of regular service.

Mr Macdonald, who volunteers himself, encouraged more people to consider getting involved.

He said: “If you are interested in volunteering, why not join us? It is one of the most rewarding roles you can have, and I can personally vouch for that as a volunteer myself.

“We have incredible volunteers doing incredible work, and each individual effort is so important to us.”

More information about volunteering opportunities is available at www.drkh.org.uk/volunteering