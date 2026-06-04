Circus to bring family fun and thrills to Diggle on Father’s Day

ENJOY a Father’s Day with a twist – and a few other acrobatics and eye-catching skills – as a circus comes to town.

Friends of Diggle School are delighted to be hosting National Festival Circus for the first time on Sunday, June 21 from 12noon to 5.30pm on Diggle School field, on Sam Road.

There will be a bar, hot dogs, a tuck shop, circus skills and some games. All dads and grandads in attendance will get a free beer.

Tickets for the Big Top circus show cost £12 per person and there are three showings available: 1pm; 2.30pm; and 4pm. You can book online here.

Proceeds will go towards Diggle School.