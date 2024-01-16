Volunteers sought to help create new wildflower meadow at Dove Stone

THE homes of vital and endangered birds, bees and bugs are set to be protected and restored through the creation of a new wildflower meadow in Saddleworth.

Two organisations have joined together in a bid to safeguard and restore 30 million square feet of UK wildflower meadows and grassland by 2030.

The partnership is between Ella’s Kitchen, a children’s food brand, and the RSPB, the conservation charity.

Dove Stone in the Peak District National Park, a site owned by United Utilities and managed in partnership with the RSPB, has been included in the project.

The plan is to convert land on the site and plant around 15,000 wildflowers over the next three years.

But the conservation team at Dove Stone reservoir is calling on volunteers of all ages to come forward to help bring the ambitious plan to life.

James Minchin, newly appointed Project Officer from RSPB, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to build an incredible and rare wildflower meadow in the Oldham area but we need the help of local residents and groups to achieve it.

“We are hoping there will be lots of willing people to help us with this amazing project. No experience is necessary as we will provide all you need.”

It comes as the UK has lost 97 per cent of wildflower meadows in the last century, equivalent to the loss of three million hectares – an area larger than the size of Wales.

The wildflower meadow at Dove Stone will create species-rich grassland awash with colour.

It will also provide food and habitats for species such as the Common Blue Butterfly and new areas for children to play and experience nature, by planting a mix of rare native wildflowers like Knapweed and Bird’s Foot Trefoil.

Chris Jenkins, Head of Impact at Ella’s Kitchen, commented: “Restoring wildlife is not only good for our planet – creating homes for birds, bugs and bees – but people too.

“We know that the more children connect with nature, the happier and healthier they are and the more likely they are to love and protect the natural environment.

“We hope this project will allow people from all ages to get together and inspire a love for nature in the Peak District.”

Anyone who would like to get involved in the wildflower meadow project is asked to email Miriam Biran, Dove Stone Visitor Experience Manager, at miriam.biran@rspb.org.uk for more details.

