Speed watch volunteers sought in Saddleworth

POLICE are looking for volunteers to help monitor the speed of drivers on local streets.

Greater Manchester Police says it is acting on the concerns of residents about speeding motorists.

The force is now inviting applications from people across Saddleworth to get involved in the Community Speed Watch scheme.

The successful applicants will specifically be clocking the speed of drivers on Denshaw Road in Delph, High Street in Uppermill and Greenacres Road in Lees.

A spokesperson for GMP’s Saddleworth and Lees team added: “Within this role, you will assist the Safer Transport Unit, Citizens in Policing team and local neighbourhood teams to shape and develop a cohesive and effective Community Speed Watch scheme, whilst actively improving the lives of local communities and reducing the risk posed by speeding motorists.

“You will receive all relevant training, uniform and equipment to carry out your role.”

More information and how to apply can be found at https://bit.ly/47HoGDt

The closing date is February 28, 2024, and applicants must be 18 years old or over.

In addition to Community Speed Watch, police officers have also been carrying out checks in mobile speed camera vans – most recently on Huddersfield Road.

