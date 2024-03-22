Volunteers urgently needed to secure Whit Friday Band Contest in Grotton

VOLUNTEERS are urgently being sought to ensure this year’s Grotton Band Contest on Whit Friday can go ahead.

Grotton Brass Band Committee has put out a plea for at least 30 people to lend their support or the event on Friday, May 24 is at high risk of being cancelled.

They explained: “Every year the Saddleworth Whit Friday Band Contests rely heavily on volunteers to organise and run them, but without them the contests simply cannot run.

“There are 11 individual contests and each is responsible for their own contest and Grotton is no exception.

“But this year our list of regular volunteers has depleted massively due to holidays and work commitments. So we are at serious risk of having to cancel this year’s contest, unless we can recruit new volunteers.

“We need a minimum of 40 volunteers in order for everything to run smoothly and safely – we currently only have 10!

“So if you enjoy the Grotton Band Contest, would like to see it continue and can spare a few hours of your time (two to four), then please get in touch.

“There are many jobs to be done, from putting up marquees, booking in bands, setting off bands, stewarding, serving in the cafe and bar, selling programmes and so on.

“It would be a great shame if we had to cancel this event as I’m sure all who attend will agree it is a fantastic, family friendly evening. But without the volunteers, there is simply no contest.”

If you can spare some time to help, contact Anna Oldfield or Sue Hodgkiss via messenger or email grottonbbc@hotmail.com

Commitments of help must be submitted by Saturday, March 23 to allow the organisers to give enough notice if they are unable to stage the event.

Find out more about the event on their Facebook page.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

