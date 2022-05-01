Waiting for a café… then two come along in a row!

SADDLEWORTH’S capital of café culture could soon be welcoming a new addition – but not everyone is enamoured with the proposals.

Hardly has the froth disappeared on plans to open a new branch of Grandpa Greene’s than proposals have been submitted to open another café in the centre of Uppermill.

Oldham Council planners have been asked to consider the re-development of the former Stepping Stones nursery.

The premises, which closed in 2020, back onto King George V playing fields which is the location for Grandpa Greene’s hoped for conversion of the public toilets. The property lies in the Uppermill Conservation Area.

A planning statement submitted to the local authority requests permission for a “small ground floor extension and a first-floor extension.” The latter has a working title of ‘Balcony in the Park.’

It continues: “The applicants’ intention (is) to use the whole of the building as a café with associated facilities, offering a range of hot and cold food and drinks.

“To continue the nursery/family ethos established over many years, the applicants are extremely keen to continue to be children and family focussed in their new business enterprise.

“The café will provide a family friendly environment welcoming children of all ages with disabled access and toilet facilities on the ground floor.

“An outdoor terrace will be provided at ground level with a balcony at first floor level to provide an attractive and pleasant outdoor seating areas overlooking the park.”

Proposed opening times submitted on the application form are 7am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Four existing car parking places will be retained while it is proposed to employ three full-time and 10, part time staff.

Planning consultant Maxine Parker states: “Change of use from a nursery to a café does not constitute development. The application is, therefore, seeking only consent for the proposed alterations and extensions to the building.”

A consultation to canvas public opinion was held last December. But escalation of the plans saw an unauthorised Facebook group – Prosecco in the Park – established but then removed at the request of the applicants.

Of the 12 public comments submitted on Oldham Council’s planning portal at the time of writing this article, 10 object to the plans.

One person wrote: “Potentially having two premises selling alcohol overlooking a park is shocking.

“It also shows the utter lack of respect and contempt to those residents whose homes currently overlook the park, river and canal, will potentially be faced with a blank wall and solar panelled roof. Absolutely disgusting – would these applicants allow that to happen at their home???

Another commented: “The building does need to be brought back into use – but there needs to be a sensible approach to the combined application for the toilet block as well as the impact upon the neighbouring homes.

“As it stands if both proposals are permitted there will be a total of 9 cafes/eateries not inc restaurants surrounding the park/high street – many of which offer take away that results in customers parking where ever they can as they ‘pop in’.”

Concerns about impact on the Conservation Area, access issues, traffic and lack of parking were also raised.

Writing in support, a person said: “This application is exactly what Uppermill is in need of and will be an amazing addition for families and the elderly. With the added bonus of on-site parking this will be a very welcoming addition to the park.”

The expiry date for consultation is given as May 16, 2022 with a determination deadline of June 8, 2022.

To view the application in full visit Oldham Council’s planning portal: https://tinyurl.com/yc6v8h52

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

