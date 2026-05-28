Saddleworth church to be converted to restaurant and spa, with outdoor swimming pool

A FORMER Saddleworth church will be converted into a restaurant and spa, with a swimming pool created outside, after planning permission was granted.

And its ‘unique use within the Saddleworth area will provide an enhancement to tourism and recreation.’

Luke Rafferty applied to Oldham Council to convert what was St Paul’s at Scouthead, which housed The Aisle Edit bridal store, into what will be called The Cotton.

And in a report, planning officers stated why they have given it the go ahead.

It says: “The change of use will enable a vacant church to be brought into active non-residential use and provide new employment for local people.”

The outdoor pool, which will be created outside the church, is the standout development as part of its spa facilities.

Even though it lies on green belt land, the fact it will only create a visual impact some 80 centimetres above ground level means it would not result in substantial harm to its openness.

The pool will also have a glass screen surrounding it to protect users’ privacy, but officers cited other such developments that have been approved.

They add; “The scale of the proposed outdoor pool, surrounding stone wall, and glass balustrade would not significantly affect the character or appearance of the Scouthead Conservation Area.

“As the pool is positioned at ground level, it would not dominate the former church or the wider street scene, and the use of stone would remain sympathetic to the site.

“This limited harm is outweighed by the benefits of bringing the building back into use and providing recreation and tourism opportunities, both of which are important to the rural setting of Saddleworth.”

Its position near to a neighbouring children’s nursery was also addressed, with the fact it will be separated by a dry stone wall and there will be an intervening fence and balustrades to enclose it for safety and privacy going in its favour.

Also, the strict safeguarding procedures for children’s nurseries and children will never be unattended outdoors, with no concerns being raised by the nursery, also helped.

When open, it is hoped the restaurant would be open from 9am until 11pm, seven days a week, with the spa open every day from 9am to 6pm.

It is hoped 30 jobs will be created, with a maximum capacity of 90 customers.

Planning permission was granted, subject to conditions and a Section 106 agreement, which includes money towards the promotion of a traffic regulation order for Huddersfield Road in the site’s vicinity.