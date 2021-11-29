Walking back to happiness – golden times for Pedestrians

SADDLEWORTH Pedestrians’ Walking Club celebrated their 50th Anniversary last year – or that was the plan until Covid-19 locked down the country.

But as with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the show had to go on. So, 12 months later than planned the Walking Club belatedly stepped out to mark their golden jubilee.

A 50th anniversary dinner took place at St Anne’s Rugby Club with a three-course meal and entertainment by Western Valley Swing.

And more than 40 members, with each of five walking groups represented, took place in an anniversary walk.

Helped by clement weather, they walked to the Ammon Wrigley Memorial at Dinner Stone rocks above Castleshaw – the destination of the Peds’ first inaugural walk 51 years ago.

They also saw Keith Saunders reach the final trig point of the group’s Trig Point Challenge-50 trig points in their 50th year. Number 50 was located at Dinner Stone rocks.

After the walk, they went to Donkeystone Brewery in Greenfield for food, drink and a good chat with friends old and new.

If anyone wants more information about the group then email

info@saddleworthpeds.org

