Fundraising calendar celebrates the best local nature has to offer

AN eye-catching calendar featuring pictures of nature taken by budding young photographers around Lees, Springhead and Grotton is now on sale.

The calendar is the result of a photography competition run by Pictureful of Memories in conjunction with LSG Business Hub throughout April.

Youngsters were encouraged to spring into action and enter their best pictures for the ‘Celebrate Nature’ competition.

From swans and frogs, cherry blossom and daffodils to Canada Geese and sheep to waterfalls and sunsets, there was a variety of photos showing nature at its best.



And there were so many wonderful entries that the organisers decided to create a calendar featuring all the photographs.

The fundraising calendars cost £8 each and are on sale/order from Wild & Griffiths and Lees Optical or order directly from Karen Jakeman on the LSG Business Hub Facebook page. All profits will go to the community of LSG.

The winning photograph in the 4-6 years old category was ‘Rescue Bee’ by five-year-old Theoden Creasey of Lees who goes to St Thomas’ Leesfield CE Primary School.

He was out walking with his mum around Strinesdale when he noticed a bee at the edge of the water so he rescued it and picked a daisy to give to the bee to help it to recover and dry out in the sun.

‘Running Free’ was the winning entry in the 7 to 11-year-old age group, by seven-year-old Evie Rose Pietrzak of Knowsley Junior School. She said she loves watching the surroundings change with the seasons and on this particular day she met this happy horse playing in the sunshine.

Evie said it made her feel free, watching the horse run around in the sun, just like she can now that lockdown is being lifted.

In the 12-16 years age group, the winner was Saddleworth School pupil Luke Stainthorpe, 13, for his photo ‘Beauty in the Rough’.

When asked why he took his photo Luke explained he thought dandelions were often overlooked in nature but when you look closely even weeds have beauty.

• Pictureful Of Memories is the local photography business of Karen Jakeman of Springhead, who “works with you to capture those special moments with a tailor-made photo shoot at a location of your choice, because every memory deserves to be cherished”.

They do family photo shoots, charity events, christenings, birthdays, anniversaries, parties and lots more. Find out more at www.facebook.com/PicturefulOfMemories

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

