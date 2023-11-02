Watch a romantic French film in Saddleworth

A ROMANTIC French drama which is sure to bring a tear to your eye is the latest film to be screened by Saddleworth Film Society.

One Fine Morning is about a young woman who lives with her eight-year-old daughter. While struggling to secure a decent nursing home for her father, who is suffering from a neurodegenerative disease, she runs into an unavailable friend with whom she embarks on an affair.

Directed by the award-winning Mia Hansen-Løve, the 2022 film stars French actress Léa Seydoux, who may be familiar to some from her role as Bond girl Madeleine Swann in Spectre in 2015 and No Time to Die in 2021.

It’s being shown at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Monday, November 6.

Doors at the theatre on Stoneswood Road will open at 7pm, ahead of the film starting at 8pm. There will also be an interval.

Like most similar groups, Saddleworth Film Society is a membership society so, legally, it cannot show films to the ‘general public’.

However, it can show films to members and there are two options – an annual £55 tariff, which grants access to all shows, or a one-day pass at £7, which is subject to availability.

Tickets can be bought by clicking here, or on the evening of the screening from the theatre box office.

For annual membership, people are invited to send their name, address and email address to saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

