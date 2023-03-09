Water way to keep Saddleworth train customers hydrated

TRAIN travellers in Saddleworth now have extra reason to head to their local station after water dispensers were added, meaning they can refill their bottles for free.

Greenfield has been included along with nearby Guide Bridge, Mossley and Ashton, as operator Northern extended a scheme that has proved popular.

Now customers have access to free drinking water as they make their way on their journey. A digital counter means they will be able to see how many times reusable bottles have been refilled.

The scheme is all part of Northern’s commitment to both them and the world around us.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director, said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this is a benefit for them and the environment.

“We want to provide our customers with unlimited free water refills and help them to stay hydrated, cut down on plastic pollution and save money – as well as make sure our station are welcoming places for everyone.”

Northern installed 32 dispensers last year across its network after a successful trial at Bolton and Castleford stations and 19 more are planned this year.

It is also working with key suppliers to reduce carbon emissions from the businesses supply chain as well as become efficient with its resources such as water, energy and fuel.

