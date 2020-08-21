Waterhead Academy principal welcomes improving results despite lockdown

Waterhead Academy’s principal welcomed improving results after the ‘hard work and dedication’ or staff and students despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Darren J Lyon said: “This has been a very strange year for all of us in education and students have probably felt the effects of lockdown as much as anybody.

“For all of our Year 11 leavers, results day is when they will see the outcome of all of their hard work and determination over a number of years.

“Staff have worked incredibly hard with the examination boards to ensure the results our young people receive are an accurate reflection of this.

“At Waterhead we have had some wonderful individual student and subject successes this year but for me the most important outcome is that results overall have continued to improve.

“This improvement is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our staff and the efforts of our students and we all look forward to returning in September and taking up where we all left off in March.

“I hope the results will enable all of our students to embark on the next phase of their education, employment or training and wish them every success in whatever they have chosen to do next. I hope they will look back fondly on their time at Waterhead Academy.

“Unfortunately, with social distancing, this year’s celebrations cannot be as exuberant as in previous years and so I would urge our young people to keep themselves and others safe by celebrating at home with family.”

