Waterhead Academy shortlisted for top educational award

WATERHEAD Academy has been shortlisted in the prestigious 2021 Tes Awards in recognition for its community initiatives during the past year.

The Academy on Huddersfield Road is in the running to become top of its class in the ‘community and collaboration’ category.

Principal Darren Lyon said: “I am so proud the hard work of our young people to support the wider community, particularly at a time of such disruption and uncertainty in their own lives, has been recognised by Tes.”

Since the establishment of the Academy, students and staff have collectively participated in a wide range of events that have made a positive contribution to the community and to numerous charitable causes.

Additionally, Waterhead has sought to provide valuable opportunities for students to demonstrate effective citizenship skills and to provide them with valuable opportunities in order to prepare them for their future career pathways.

Tes editor Jon Severs said: “It is more important this year than ever before to celebrate the fantastic work schools do.

“In the past 12 months they have gone above and beyond to ensure pupils were able to be educated and be kept safe in extraordinary circumstances.

“We were inundated with entries that demonstrated just how hard the pandemic made the work of schools, and just how amazing the response from staff has been.

“We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country. ”

Winners will be announced on Friday, June 25 after a virtual online ceremony for a second successive year.

