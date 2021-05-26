Apartment plans are on menu for Austerlands restaurant

AN AUSTERLANDS restaurant could be turned into 12 apartments if plans submitted to Oldham Council are given the green light.

But objections have already been received against proposals for the change of use of Anise Indian restaurant – which currently remains open – at 792-794 Huddersfield Road.

If a redevelopment of the site is successful, 10 one-person, one-bedroom flats would be constructed plus two three-person, two-bedroom flats.

The proposal also includes provision for parking spaces for seven cars and a cycle store to accommodate up to 16 bikes.

However, objectors have criticised the lack of sufficient parking spots to meet potential demand. And Saddleworth Parish Council’s planning committee recommended refusal.

One public comment on the OMBC planning portal for the application said: “Please reject this application, until parking has been addressed, otherwise this will cause injury or death.

“These figures do not take into account any visitors the 12 flats may welcome. Parking on both sides of the road would create a bottle neck, and lead to possible accidents.

“While I have no objection to them being flats, 1.5 parking spots would be a more reasonable solution.”

Another person commented: “Suggesting that seven parking spaces for 12 apartments (some two bed apartments – proposing housing up to 16 people) is appropriate raises concerns on the competency and practicality of the design given the position of the building.

“Huddersfield Road is a heavy traffic route into Oldham from Saddleworth, with no adequate parking provisions the proposed residents would be forced to parking the main road.”

And a third said: “The proposal for 12 flats with only seven parking spaces is totally out of proportion.

“While I have no objection to the conversion, surely seven flats with seven parking spaces would be more suitable.



“Other conversions on the site and opposite on the Old Red Lion car park and Red Lion pub have all had a requirement of one parking space per flat whether they were two bedroomed or one bedroomed.”

Lees-based Whittaker Design has submitted the application on behalf of Mayfair Properties Manchester Ltd.

A design and access statement notes planning permission was previously granted for four apartments (2002) and five apartments (2005).

The building has been in use as a restaurant since the mid 1980s, initially as the Inner Man grill, later Mallons and La Voglia before opening as Anise in 2017.

Addressing parking issues the report states: “Due to the sustainable and accessible nature of the site and of the proposed accommodation, it is not considered necessary for future residents to each own a car.

“The level of provision proposed for within the scheme will also help to support a reduction in reliance upon the private car and help to encourage use of more environmentally friendly and sustainable modes of transport amongst future residents.”

The report adds: “The proposed residential use would have positive vitality impacts through increasing footfall and activity in the Austerlands/Waterhead area which would improve custom for nearby retail and leisure uses within the local area.”

The nearby Red Lion closed in 2012 and was converted into flats.

For more details visit Oldham Council’s planning portal. The application number is FUL/346375/21.

