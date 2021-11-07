Waterways wonder celebrates landmark anniversary

ONE-HUNDRED years have passed since the last commercial cargo boat was recorded as travelling through “one of the seven wonders of the waterways”.

It was November 6, 1921, when the craft negotiated the three and a half miles of the Standedge Tunnel on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

The tunnel took 17 years to dig and was completed in 1811 with the loss of 50 lives and at a cost of £123,000, the equivalent of £8.8 million in today’s money.

At 196 metres (645 feet) above sea level, it burrows 194 metres (638 feet) underneath the Pennines from Diggle to Marsden.

Without the provision of a towpath through the tunnel, empty boats were punted through the tunnel with poles.

Fully laden cargo boats had to be ‘legged’ through, usually by two men lying on their backs who pushed with their legs against the tunnel walls.

Taking up to four hours to travel through, the tunnel was created to provide a fast trade link between Yorkshire and ports along the western coasts of Britain.

Today, powered craft make their own way through the Tunnel with the aid of a trained chaperone from Canal & River Trust to assist them.

Visitors and tourists can also experience this feat of 19th century engineering with a guided boat trip into the tunnel.

To mark the 100th anniversary, Canal & River Trust (CRT), the waterways and wellbeing charity that look after Standedge Tunnel & Visitor Centre has announced a new winter boat trip programme until the end of the year.

Victoria Levine, Area Operations Manager at CRT, said: “We’re delighted to be extending our boat trip programme into winter, with pre-bookable ’30-minute discovery’ trips into Standedge Tunnel on Fridays and Saturdays until the end of the year.

“You’ll see different elements of construction along the way from the mid-1790s, right up until the present day, it’s a fascinating experience.

“We’d also love to hear from anyone interested in helping support the Standedge Tunnel & Visitor Centre by becoming a volunteer with Canal & River Trust.

“There are lots different roles available so please get in touch via our website.”

For more information visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/places-to-visit/standedge-tunnel-and-visitor-centre

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

