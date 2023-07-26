Weather doesn’t dampen spirits of HPP walkers and golfers supporting Mahdlo

CHARITY begins at work in the case of Hill’s Panel Products (HPP), where staff have been pulling out all the stops in support of Mahdlo Youth Zone.

Two teams from the Oldham-based business took part in fundraisers for the Oldham-based youth zone, braving inclement weather during a golf day and the Three Peaks of Saddleworth trek.

And a team of footballers made it a hat-trick of support by taking part in a tournament celebrating Mahdlo’s all-conquering five-a-side team that recently won their league title.

Fourteen employees from HPP, which manufactures and supplies board, doors, fittings and accessories for the fitted kitchen and bedroom industry, battled through heavy rain and strong winds to complete the 15-mile Three Peaks trek, raising £1,250.

A dozen of the team joined the 170 walkers taking part and HPP’s Marketing and Business Development Director Dan Mounsey ran the route twice, joined by Systems Developer Michael Stevens on his first lap.

Dan, a keen endurance runner, said: “It was great to have Michael’s company on the first lap, having someone to chat to really helps to eat up the miles.

“I got a touch of cramp on the second lap, but otherwise it went very well, and I was able to catch up with the rest of the HPP team so we could pretty much all finish together.”

Similar weather conditions greeted the HPP golf team of Stuart Chamberlain, Gary Kinder, Shaun Nolan and Phil Eaton, who took part in the 18-hole team Stableford at Saddleworth Golf Club.

It meant a double drenching for Health and Safety Officer Stuart, who was one of HPP’s Three Peaks walkers 24 hours later.

Stuart said of the Golf Day: “It was raining constantly, the sort of drizzle that gets you wet to the bone; waterproofs were no use at all. At the end of the round shoes were emptied out of water and socks needed ringing out.

“I believe 92 points won the competition. We had a team score of 79, so quite a bit off the pace.

“Not a great day for golf but well done for all those who battled through and played for the good cause, which raised over £5,000. Well worth the drenching to prepare for the charity walk the day after!”

In the celebratory football tournament, the Mahdlo beat HPP 5-2.

Claire Crossfield, Fundraising Manager, commented: “Thank you so much for coming to Mahdlo and playing football with our young people.

“You helped make it a night to remember and it was extra special for them to have you there to share in their success.

“I caught up with a few of them and they were hon cloud nine, pride was oozing out of them, and their smiles were so infectious. We all hope you enjoyed it as much as they did!”

Mahdlo Youth Zone opened in 2012, with HPP one of its founding patrons, and is dedicated to young people across Oldham aged eight to 19 years, and up to 25 for those with a disability.

The Egerton Street centre is open seven days a week and provides an array of activities and services, with more sessions spread across the whole borough.

The latest events form part of an extensive year-long fundraising programme to help Mahdlo provide opportunities for young people.

Last year it raised more than £1.3 million – including £11,000 from its Three Peaks Walk – to support its funding and is aiming for £1.7 million this year.

Find out more about the youth zone online: www.mahdloyz.org

HPP was formed in 1991 to supply components to the furniture industry and since then, the company and product range have expanded greatly to more than 6,000 products.

The company is headed by brothers Martin and Stephen Hill and managing director Keith Wardrope. Find out more online: www.hpponline.co.uk

