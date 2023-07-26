Community Litter Pick to take place in Greenfield

IN AN effort to promote a cleaner and greener environment, volunteers from ‘Street Scene Greenfield’ Group is gearing up to hold a community litter this weekend, Saturday, July 29.

Litter picking will commence at 10 am, with participants meeting at Boarshurst Band Club on Greenbridge Lane.

All necessary equipment, such as gloves, bags, and litter pickers, will be provided to ensure a safe and efficient clean-up operation.

After the litter pick, refreshments will be available to thank all the participants for their valuable contributions.

People of all ages are encouraged to participate, and the organisers extend a warm invitation to children under 16 (to be supervised by an adult throughout).

