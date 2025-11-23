Week of inspiration and achievement celebrated at Mahdlo Youth Zone

MAHDLO Youth Zone has enjoyed a week of celebration and inspiration, showcasing the power of youth work, teamwork, and community spirit across Oldham.

The week was packed with highlights recognising the achievements of young people, staff, and volunteers, while also marking Youth Work Week and Trustees’ Week to spotlight the people who make Mahdlo’s impact possible.

A standout moment was the SHINE Awards, powered by Mahdlo, Spark Oldham and Full Circle NW CIC on behalf of Oldham’s youth offer.

The evening celebrated young people’s achievements and personal journeys, proving how belief and opportunity can unlock potential.

Lucy Lees, Chief Executive at Mahdlo Youth Zone, said: “Youth work leaves a lifelong mark. I’m constantly inspired by the difference it makes, from those small moments of realisation during a session to adults stopping me years later to tell me how much Mahdlo meant to them growing up.

“It’s a privilege to be part of a profession that shapes lives, builds confidence and creates opportunities that last well beyond the walls of our Youth Zone.”

The celebrations continued at the OnSide Youth Work Conference, where Michelle Johnson, youth worker at Mahdlo, received the prestigious Lifetime Legend Award for her lifelong dedication to supporting young people.

The conference brought together youth workers, leaders, and partners from across the national OnSide network of Youth Zones to celebrate, connect, and share best practice.

Maggie Sweeney, Head of Pastoral Care at Newman RC, said: “Youth work to Michelle is not a job, it’s her lifetime vocation, passion, and way of life. She’s an inspiration, awesome, and phenomenal.”

Mahdlo also hosted its own Team Awards, recognising the passion and commitment of staff and volunteers, from youth workers and mentors to the vital behind-the-scenes team, for creating a place where young people feel safe, supported, and inspired.

The week concluded with celebrations for Trustees’ Week, honouring the dedication and expertise of Mahdlo’s Board of Trustees, who volunteer their time to provide strong leadership and ensure the charity continues to thrive.

Lucy added: “This week was a true reflection of what Mahdlo stands for – opportunity, community, and celebration.

“We’re so proud of everyone who plays a part in making Mahdlo what it is, and we’re excited to keep building on this momentum as we continue empowering Oldham’s young people.”

Mahdlo Youth Zone, on Egerton Street in Oldham, provides activities and opportunities for young people across the borough. Find out more on their website: https://www.mahdloyz.org