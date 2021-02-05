Weekend closure is “devastating” news says Grandpa Greene’s

A DIGGLE business forced to close at weekends due to the high volume of customers posing a potential public health risk says Oldham Council’s decision is “devastating.”

Grandpa Greene’s luxury ice cream parlour, situated by the Huddersfield Narrow Canal must stay shut on Saturday and Sundays until at least March 4, 2021.

The long-standing café bar business off Ward Lane, which had deployed four marshals to help customers with social distancing and adhere to Covid-19 procedures, has now issued a statement in response to the closure.

They said: “We have just about survived what has been the most difficult year for businesses, despite losing 70 percent of our custom relating to wholesale ice cream and events.

“Throughout the pandemic we have strictly following government guidelines, to now be told we can’t open on our two main trading days is simply devastating.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our amazing staff for their unbelievable efforts throughout the last 12 months.

“Every member of our team has worked incredibly hard to ensure we can safely operate despite constantly changing systems and processes set out by Government guidelines.

“Our staff have shown outstanding character and given their all, week in week out to safely serve our loyal customers.

“The latest restrictions implemented on our businesses are a huge blow for all their efforts and we are heartbroken to have to deliver this news.

“Additionally, we would like to thank our local Saddleworth suppliers who have constantly supported us with: meat, coffee, milk, bread, vegetables and general supplies.

“Unfortunately, these new restrictions also means that local baker @BAKES will no longer be able to trade from Grandpa Greene’s at the weekend.

“Please give her a follow to show support during this difficult time @bakesuk

“Finally thank you to you our amazing customers, without your continued support we wouldn’t have survived these difficult times, so to you we are forever grateful.

“We will be in talks with Oldham Council as soon as possible. For now we will only be open Monday – Friday 9:00 until 17:00.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

