Well-i never! Greenfield road to see speed limit lowered?

COUNCIL chiefs want to lower the speed limit on a Greenfield road that has grown even busier and more prone to traffic accidents.

Well-i-Hole Road was closed for six weeks last year after a collision saw the bridge over the River Tame damaged.

Now Oldham Council is proposing to lower how fast vehicles can go along the stretch from 40mph to 30mph.

According to a public notice about the proposal: “The effect will be reduce the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph on the length of Well-i-Hole Road that runs from the borough boundary with Tameside to its junction with the A635 Manchester Road.”

Anyone with an objection to the proposal still has time to make their views clear to Oldham Council, who have a window open until Monday, December 5.

However, any opposition or other representation must be made in writing and must specify the grounds on which they are made.

And the order, a statement of the council’s reasons for proposing it and a map indicating its location and effect, can be viewed at the offices of the solicitor to the council, Rochdale Road Reception, Civic Centre, West Street, Oldham between 8.40am and 5pm Mondays to Fridays.

