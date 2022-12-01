Dr Kershaw’s kicks off Christmas events in aid of patient care

A CHRISTMAS Fayre hosted by DR Kershaw’s Hospice was enjoyed by almost 600 poeple as well as raising almost £6,000 for patient care.

And they hope their Christmas Concert on Thursday, December 15 at Oldham Parish Church will be as well attended.

The Ryoton-based Hospice welcomed community back for its Christmas Fayre which the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented them holding since 2019. It is one of Dr Kershaw’s annual events which enables them to bring in vital funds for patient care as well as develop relationships with supporters.

There were festive stalls both inside and outside in a marquee, and guests could take part in a raffle, tombola, and name the bear as well as visit the Grotto to meet Santa and his elves and take home a special gift.

Visitors were also treated to live music from two acoustic artists, and there was hot food on offer including soup and rolls, hot dogs and veggie hot dogs, along with mince pies, cakes and beverages including gin cocktails.

Rebecca Bentham, Event Organiser and Director of Income Development and Marketing at the Hospice, said: “The event was a huge success with almost 600 people gathering to see Santa in his grotto, have a gin cocktail, shop for Christmas gifts in our marquee, listen to the singers, or indulge in a hot dog or mince pie.

“We are thrilled to announce that our Christmas Fayre brought in just under £6,000, towards patient care at the Hospice.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came, our Hospice volunteers, Homebase (Bredbury), Park Cakes, Booths Garden Centre and our external stall holders. Your amazing support means so much to our Hospice, patients and their loved ones during the festive period and beyond.”

The Christmas Fayre marked the start of the Hospice’s festive events and is followed by their annual Light Up a Life service on Sunday, December 4 at 6pm, where the community can come together at the Hospice to remember their loved ones at a special multi-faith service. The Hospice’s Christmas tree lights will be switched on to represent each loved one lost.

The Hospice’s Christmas Concert returns on Thursday, December 15 at 6.30pm at Oldham Parish Church.

Rebecca added: “Join us for a festive evening with readings and carols as well as performances from Dr Kershaw’s Choir and Hope Singers. There will be festive refreshments including a tipple of mulled wine, and a Christmas raffle.

“It’s our first Christmas Concert since 2019, and we hope it will be a night to remember as well as raising vital funds for patient care.”

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for children, and can be bought online at www.drkh.org.uk/christmasconcert

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment. Find out more online: https://drkershawshospice.org.uk

