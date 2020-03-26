Wellifest and Saddleworth Show cancelled

TWO more events in the 2020 ‘Saddleworth season’ have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Organisers of Wellifest and the Saddleworth Show, scheduled for Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 in Greenfield, confirmed the “unavoidable” decision on Wednesday, March 25.

It follows the recent move to cancel the Whit Friday Band Contest, scheduled for June 5, for only the second time this century.

The Wellifest and Saddleworth Show committee confirmed the news with “heavy hearts”.

The statement said: “Given the current Government advice around mass gatherings and social isolation the decision is unavoidable.

“We would like to thank all of our supporters for their understanding at this time and hope to see you all again when WelliFest and the Saddleworth Show return to Well-i-Hole Farm in the last weekend in June 2021.”

All ticket holders for Wellifest-dubbed the ‘best charity music event around’, will receive a full ticket refund.

Auditions at Saddleworth and Mossley Hollins Schools to find budding musicians, aged 11-16 to showcase their talents at Wellifest, have also been scratched, including the grand final at the White Hart on April 2.

Bands booked to play included: The Jam Restart, The Micradotts, Uncle Buck and The Cotton Famine Road.

