Where do you read yours?

SUNRISES and sunsets have been admired by Saddleworth residents at home and all around the world – including this spectacular sight in Cambodia.

Peter Gill and his wife Tracey, from Grasscroft, took in the sunrise at the Angkor Wat temple. They had to get up at 4am to be there for 6am sunrise so took some reading – the Saddleworth Independent, of course – to enjoy while waiting for the amazing experience.

The day break at the temple complex was part of their holiday cycling through Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam last November (pre-Covid).

