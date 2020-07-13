Where in Saddleworth?

LOCKDOWN has certainly eased and many people are visiting the countryside once more.

But it seems not too many ventured to discover the location of our May photo.

So over to our roving photographer for explanation: “It is on the metal signpost as you walk up the steep road on the left side of Upper Castleshaw reservoir.”

Hopefully, this month’s location will be more easily identifiable. And there is a big clue!

Answers and any of your own pictures should be sent by email to trevor@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Trevor Baxter, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-5, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

