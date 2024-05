Images by Saddleworth Independent, Matt Horton, Hannah Aylett and Andrew Rudder

THE wet weather could not dampen spirits as churches across Saddleworth took to the streets for Whit Friday.

The annual Walks of Witness across the villages saw hundreds of locals of all ages step out for the popular event despite rain showers.

Banners flew high and the bands rang out as churches marched around their villages or met up in Uppermill for a Joint Service at King George Playing Fields.

