Australian brass band soaks up Whit Friday atmosphere

THE CLAIM ‘they come from everywhere for Whit Friday’ really can apply after one band travelled from Australia to take part.

Lazy stereotypes from the nation include billabongs, bush and bonza – but brass bands?

However, the Canning City Brass proved the sweet sound can echo through the antipodean air by travelling thousands of miles.

And they really did dive in, taking part in the morning’s walk before heading to eight different contests across Saddleworth and Mossley.

More used to Perth in Western Australia than puddles on the streets caused by rain, Canning City loved the visit to mark its 50th anniversary.

And they had the perfect tune for their marches to each contest – Waltzing Matilda!

“The band has thoroughly enjoyed our first Saddleworth to celebrate our 50th anniversary of the band,” a spokesperson said.

“It wasn’t a cheap exercise to fly 30 band members with travel taking 21 hours via two flights earlier in the week, plus most of our instruments.

“And the walk was a new experience combined with rain, fog, coldness and windy cobble streets shared with other bands and towns.

“Some of the band are staying on next week with the half heading back to Perth.”

While over in the UK, Canning City became immersed in brass band culture, visiting the renowned Black Dyke’s headquarters in West Yorkshire and preparing alongside Brighouse and Rastrick.

In fact, the big day saw some reunions as they followed the former at Greenfield and the latter at Lydgate.

The day after Whit Friday, they were over in Cheshire performing alongside The Band and Drums of the Cheshire Constabulary.

And it may not be the only visit to the area.

The spokesperson added: “The reception has been phenomenal. Brass banding is alive and well in the UK!

“The crowds have been welcoming and were very supportive throughout the day, from the morning’s services to finish our eighth contest.

“The roar of the crowd singing Waltzing Matilda in many English villages will be a fond memory for many.

“We would love to come back!”

