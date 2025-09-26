White poppy event to remember all war victims and commit to peace

THE ANNUAL white poppy event in Uppermill will remember all victims of war and highlight a commitment to peace this November.

The event, organised by Saddleworth Peace Group, will take place on Saturday, November 8 at 2pm by the Peace Pole in St Chads Gardens (by the library).

There will be speakers, readings, a silent vigil and the laying of a white poppy wreath. White poppies will be available for a donation.

The white poppy stands for three primary ideas: remembrance of all victims of war, including civilians and members of the armed forces, and those killed now and in the past; challenging war and militarism, as well as any attempt to glorify or celebrate war; and a commitment to peace and seeking nonviolent solutions to conflict.

White poppies were first produced after World War 1 by members of the Co-operative Women’s Guild.

Many of these women had lost family and friends in the war and wanted to hold on to the key message of Remembrance Day – ‘never again’.

Find out more about Saddleworth Peace Group and their events on their Facebook page.