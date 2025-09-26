Breaking News Featured News

White poppy event to remember all war victims and commit to peace

Aimee Belmore September 26, 2025

THE ANNUAL white poppy event in Uppermill will remember all victims of war and highlight a commitment to peace this November.

The event, organised by Saddleworth Peace Group, will take place on Saturday, November 8 at 2pm by the Peace Pole in St Chads Gardens (by the library).

Liz Green, Michele

There will be speakers, readings, a silent vigil and the laying of a white poppy wreath. White poppies will be available for a donation.

The white poppy stands for three primary ideas: remembrance of all victims of war, including civilians and members of the armed forces, and those killed now and in the past; challenging war and militarism, as well as any attempt to glorify or celebrate war; and a commitment to peace and seeking nonviolent solutions to conflict.

White poppies were first produced after World War 1 by members of the Co-operative Women’s Guild.

Many of these women had lost family and friends in the war and wanted to hold on to the key message of Remembrance Day – ‘never again’.