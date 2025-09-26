Delph to rock as Party in the Park returns

A FANTASTIC day of live music and a fireworks finale lies in wait at the popular annual Party in the Park in Delph.

Wake Up Delph Team presents the event, now in its 18th year, on Saturday, September 27 at Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club from 3pm.

A great line-up of music is in store from tributes and bands, including Abberettes, The Boundary Parkas, Black Garter, The Fourmost, Elite Elton, Rod Stewart and Dolly Parton.

Delph Band will take to the stage to perform the Last Night of the Proms Finale with Firework Display (subject to weather conditions).

Throughout the day there will be hot food on sale and a full stocked beer tent.

Tickets cost: Family £80 (2 adults and 2 children under 14); Single £30; Concessions £25. They are available at Uppermill and Delph Post Offices and online at ticketsource.co.uk/wake-up-delph

Please note, this is a family only event. No all male or female groups. No barbecues or naked flames allowed.