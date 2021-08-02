White rose flies high to celebrate Yorkshire Day

THE white rose flew high and proud as Saddleworth came together to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Saddleworth’s administrative ties with Yorkshire were cut during local government re-organisation in 1974 but the annual event promotes and celebrates the historic connection.

This year’s event on August 1, organised by Brenda Cockayne, saw a large crowd gather at Saddleworth Museum gardens in Uppermill.

Compere Bob Rodgers led a rousing rendition of ‘Pratty Flowers’, with the crowd joining in, before a combined Delph Band and Dobcross Youth Band played.

A garland of white roses was placed around the neck of the statue of local poet and historian Ammon Wrigley by Saddleworth Parish Council chairman Cllr Barbara Beeley, who declared: “I am Yorkshire through and through!”

Mr Rodgers, who lives in Delph, read the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity at 11:46am to indicate the age of the county, ending with “Yorkshire forever; God save the Queen!”

Bob Rodgers flying the Yorkshire Flag Cllr Pam Byrne and Cllr Barbara Beeley Bob Rodgers reading the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity Bob Rodgers by the statue of Ammon Wrigley Organiser Brenda Cockayne (right)

Then music filled the air as the band led a parade down the High Street to the King George V playing fields for the traditional Country Fayre.

A host of stalls showcased local businesses and organisations, and there was fun and games to get involved, a duck race, and an array of food and drinks stalls.

This year there was a special stall and gardening competition in honour of Elizabeth Bardsley, one of the founding members of Yorkshire Day with her husband Roy.

Following her recent sudden death, the organisers wanted to do something in her memory so organised the stall and competition as the couple loved gardening.

Cllr Max Woodvine ahead of the duck race Mary Rodgers and Cllr Luke Lancaster Keith Begley and Charlie Middlewood enjoy the day Keith and Jenny Begley from Delph Community Association, who hosts games included Treasure Island, Splat the Rat and Tin Can Alley Splat the Rat

