Will you brave the heat for Maggie’s?

LOCAL cancer support charity Maggie’s Oldham are excited to announce their first ever sponsored Firewalk event this April, where supporters can walk across hot coals to raise vital funds for people with cancer and their families.

This fiery challenge on Wednesday 26th April is open to anyone over the age of 14 and is described as a powerful experience. Firewalks are designed to help transform fear and inspire you to do what you didn’t think possible.

The Firewalk will be run by expert company Blaze, who have over 2500 events under their belt. Everyone taking part will go through specialist training on the night, to enable them to walk safely across 20 feet of wood embers burning at 1236 degrees Fahrenheit!

There’s also entertainment lined up for the evening, Moorside Community Choir will be serenading you as you arrive, and Juba do Leão drumming band will be getting you fired up (!) as you walk the hot coals.

Everyone taking part will be able to fundraise for Maggie’s Oldham by gathering sponsorship for taking on the challenge.

Trish Morgan, Centre Head at Maggie’s Oldham will be taking part on the night. She says “I can’t wait to take on this challenge with everyone – it’s going to be a night to remember and a really important night of fundraising for Maggie’s.

Some of the hardest people hit by the current cost of living crisis are people with cancer. This makes the support that Maggie’s provides even more important than ever. Fundraising events like this mean that we can continue to be here to provide cancer support, financial advice and more to those that need it most.”

Wednesday 26 th April, 6pm

April, 6pm St Anne’s Rugby Club, Higginshaw Road, Oldham, OL1 3JY

Registration is £20 and we ask that you try and raise £80 to support people with cancer, their family and friends.

To find out more and to book your place, head to www.maggies.org/oldhamfirewalk . For more information call the fundraising team on 0161 989 0550 or email oldhamfundraising@maggies.org

Maggie’s helps people take back control when cancer turns their life upside down. Maggie’s expert staff focus on the things that really make a difference to people with cancer and their friends and family, like help with stress and depression, managing side-effects of treatment, family support, helping with money worries and bereavement support.

All support is free and you don’t need an appointment or referral – just come in.

Maggie’s Oldham opened in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital in 2017 and each year 10,000 people visit the centre for support.

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer, as well as family and friends, take back control.

Maggie’s professional staff include psychologists, cancer support specialists and benefits advisors and is funded by voluntary donations.

To find out more about Maggie’s Oldham please visit the centre at Maggie’s Oldham: The Sir Norman Stoller Building, The Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, Oldham, OL1 2JH or get in touch on 0161 989 0550 or oldham@maggies.org

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

