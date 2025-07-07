Win £1,000 and a host of top prizes in the Francis House summer raffle

FRANCIS House Children’s Hospice is offering a top prize of £1,000 to anyone who buys the winning ticket in its summer raffle.

Tickets are on sale from Tuesday July 1, for one month until Thursday, July 31.

At just £2 per ticket, not only is £1,000 in cash up for grabs but a range of exciting prizes from a mountain bike, deluxe ice cream maker and hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers.

The cash prize has been donated by JP Goldman with all the prizes having been donated for fundraising purposes at no cost to the charity.

Francis House provides care and support to the families of children and young people with life-limiting conditions. More 600 families from across Greater Manchester, including children from Saddleworth and Tameside, are accessing support from the hospice at any one time. Services include short breaks of respite care, day care, homecare and end of life care and bereavement support. Funds from the raffle will go towards the £13,700 daily running costs of the hospice.

Prizes to be won include £1,000 cash, £200 worth of Amazon vouchers, 26 inch Enduro Mountain Bike, Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, £120 worth of One4all vouchers, Under Armour True Wireless Streak headphones and beanie hat, toy hamper, Afternoon Tea at The Midland Hotel, and £75 worth of Marks & Spencer vouchers.

Julie Williams, Senior Fundraising Officer, said: “The raffle is a quick and easy way to donate to Francis House with the added bonus of potentially winning one of nine fabulous prizes all of which have been donated. A £2 donation could win you the top prize of £1,000 but you have to be in it, to win it!”

The summer raffle is kindly sponsored by JP Goldman, Urmston based specialists in residential and commercial property.

Players must be aged 18 years or over to purchase tickets. The raffle closes on Thursday, July 31 at 11.59pm. Prizes to be collected by the winners or delivery can be arranged within a 20 mile radius of the hospice in Didsbury.

Tickets are £2 each and available to purchase from the hospice website www.francishouse.org.uk/summer-raffle or offline by calling Julie Williams on 0161 443 2200.