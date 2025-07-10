Over 30 finalists named for 17th Oldham Business Awards

THE excitement is building across the borough for this year’s Oldham Business Awards.

Preparations for the ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall have stepped up with confirmation of the finalists and a co-host.

Over 30 businesses and individuals have been shortlisted in 11 categories, with the winners to be revealed at the gala dinner on October 3.

One of last year’s winners, Grains Bar Hotel in Oldham, hosted an unveiling party recently, where the finalists were announced.

Radio DJ, comedian and actor Justin Moorhouse will be co-hosting proceedings along with Granada Reports entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore. Like last year, the Not Quite Big Band will also provide entertainment on the night.

The awards, in their 17th year, recognise and reward excellence and entrepreneurial spirit among the Oldham business community, as well as celebrate the contribution local firms make to the borough – which includes raising over £60,000 for local charities.

David Wadsworth, Chair of the Oldham Business Awards, said: “This year has been another amazing year seeing the calibre and quality of business we have in the borough. Each year we see new entrants making us wonder how they’ve gone under the radar for so long, and we see businesses returning, growing and scaling to new heights. We have a lot to be proud of as a borough.

“We’re also proud to support two organisations providing vital support services in our communities. So, once again we’ll be donating funds to Mahdlo Youth Zone and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice this year, with donations being handed over once the event is concluded in October.”

This year’s finalists are as follows:

Business of the Year (£5m-plus): Gustaf Creative Ltd; Barlows UK Ltd; Widdop & Co.

Business of the Year (£1-5m): Oldham Rugby League Football Club; Fit4Sport Ltd; Pacific Financial Solutions.

Business of the Year (up to £1m): VB Health Ltd; KG Builders & Construction Ltd; CW Dentures.

Micro Business of the Year – The Dawn Torrington Award: Bittersweet; Shinsei Academy; Collective Travel.

Young Business of the Year: Spark Oldham; SEE (Oldham) CIC; Eternal Health.

Start-up Business of the Year: Selfcare with LJ; Nifty UK Radio; The Trapdoor.

Business Person of the Year: Joanne Nuttall of Breakey & Nuttall; Chris Wibberley of CW Dentures; Barry McLoughlin of BS Entwistle Electrical Contractors Ltd.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Rubena Begum of Jacksons MW/Academy; Olivia Jackson of Flowers by Olivia.

Workforce Health and Wellbeing: Thrive Wellness Chiropractic; Clear Watch Security; Widdop & Co.

Community Engagement: Diodes Incorporated; Sports Physio UK; Personal Home Care Services Ltd.

Supporting Young People: BS Entwistle Electrical Contractors Ltd; Barlows UK Ltd; Positive Steps.

The awards steering group – made up of local business professionals – judges entries and selects the winners every year. They also nominate three individuals for the Special Recognition ward, highlighting exceptional achievements.

This year’s awards are backed by headline sponsor Albion House Wealth Management, alongside long-time supporters Oldham Council and Pearson Solicitors.

The annual celebration, a staple in the borough’s social calendar, welcomes around 550 guests for a night of awards, entertainment, and networking.