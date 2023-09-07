Win the Chance to Declutter Your House with HIPPO and the Essex House Dolly

HAVE you got one of those pesky kitchen cupboards you dread opening? You know the one with all the Tupperware and pans that fall straight out as soon as you open the door? Or perhaps a wardrobe or make-up cabinet that you tidy and organise to get just how you like it, and a few days later it’s back to chaos and you can’t find what you’re looking for?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, the latest competition from HIPPO – the innovative waste disposal company behind the famous HIPPOBAGS – may be just the thing you need to get your home in order and give your head some peace of mind.

HIPPO have partnered up with the Essex House Dolly, to offer one lucky winner the opportunity to have a 1 to 1 virtual decluttering session with the viral decluttering sensation herself.

With over half a decade of professional decluttering experience under her belt, as well as 21 years as an interior designer, this unique 1 to 1 experience, worth £150, promises to equip the winner with personalised decluttering and organisation tips perfectly tailored to their specific spatial needs.

Harry Lloyd, Head of Digital and Customer Marketing at HIPPO said of the opportunity to work with Nicola, the Essex House Dolly, whose tips have been published in the likes of Forbes, The Guardian and The Ideal Home Magazine:

“We’re really excited to team up with the fantastic Nicola (aka Essex House Dolly) for this competition, not only because she’s an expert at what she does, but also because we know how difficult it can be to keep on top of things like tidying and decluttering in the home.

We all know how stressful it is to keep things neat and tidy around the home, and it can be even harder for those with kids or pets, with mess sometimes piling up to a point where we feel so overwhelmed and unable to relax.

Luckily, Nicola is on hand to help and will provide the winner with her top tips and strategies for combating the clutter in their home.”

How to Win

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is submit your name, date of birth and email address using the form at the bottom of this page. Participants must be a minimum of 18 years old to apply and a UK resident with internet access to be able to join the online call.

Entries close at 11.59pm on September 30, 2023, so submit your name ASAP to be in with a chance of winning!

Submit your entry at: www.hippowaste.co.uk/blog/win-the-chance-to-declutter-your-home-with-the-essex-house-dolly/

