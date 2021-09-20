WIN TICKETS: Marsden Jazz Festival returns with a blast

AFTER a tough 2020 which saw the first-ever cancellation of Marsden Jazz Festival in almost 30 years, the award-winning musical extravaganza is returning next month.

Taking place from October 8-10, organisers say the festival is going to be ‘simpler and safer’ with most events happening outdoors and extra safety measures in place for indoor spaces.

“Audience research at the end of 2020, asked our supporters what events they would feel most comfortable attending this year,” said Barney Stevenson, artistic director.

“Over 70 per cent of people said outdoor events would be most attractive. So, we have planned a festival for 2021 which is mostly outdoors.”

The newest attraction for 2021 is the Peel Street Stage which will be located outside Marsden Mechanics.

It is being programmed in collaboration with Jazz re:freshed, who has just been nominated for a Jazz FM award, bringing world-class musicians to the stage such as Gary Crosby and Camilla George.

The only indoor live music venue for this year will be at the impressive St Bartholomew’s Church-described as the ‘Cathedral of the Colne Valley’.

Here you can see performances from Shri Sriram and Dennis Rollins, Xhosa Cole, Bex Birch, Ivo Neame, and more. Tickets are now on sale with additional discounts for those under 30.

“We want people to feel comfortable as well as excited when they attend the festival this year,” added Barney.

“We have trained staff and volunteers in covid-safety, bought equipment to help us keep places clean and sanitised, and we have a flexible ticket system to allow for changes in circumstances.”

There will also be two exclusive exhibitions this year. The first is an immersive sound and vision exhibition in the Mechanics Hall.

The second is Black British Jazz – 100 years of Now, created in collaboration with the organisation Black Lives in Music in the Parochial Hall. Both are free of charge to enter.

To find out about all the exciting things happening over the festival weekend and to book tickets visit www.marsdenjazzfestival.com

COMPETITION

One lucky reader can win a pair of tickets to one gig of their choice at the Marsden Jazz Festival.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply send us your answer to the question below:

The Dave Brubeck Quartet enjoyed success with its version of what single?

Take Five

Take That

Take the Money and Run

Entries can be emailed to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Marsden Jazz Festival competition, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

Entries must reach us by Friday, October 1, 2021. Please include your name, address and phone number. The judges’ decision is final. T&Cs apply.

