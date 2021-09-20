Get weaving! Uppermill arts space is all set for New Year re-opening

UPPERMILL art gallery The Weavers Factory is re-opening in January 2022 after an 18-month hiatus.

The popular venue on New Street has been closed throughout the pandemic but is bouncing back with a new annual programme of art exhibitions.

Confirmation of the decision has removed recent speculation the grade-two listed building was poised to be turned back into a house by owners Julian Bovis and Nigel Durkan.

The property was previously owned until 2016 by textile designer Joan Charnley who bequeathed her property to the duo.

The first exhibition next year will be fittingly ‘The History of Stripe’ celebrating Joan’s 1949 textile design thesis.

As part of the show, the gallery will be working with Oldham students again to create work inspired by Joan’s love of stripe.

Gallery curator Julian Bovis told the Independent why they have decided to re-open.

“The pandemic has been a real struggle for art venues across the country,” he said.

“Along with cinemas, theatres and music venues, we were one of the last places allowed to re-open after lockdown.

“Most of 2020 was spent planning how best to survive. We thought about relocating to Wales where the infection rate was lower, we tried online exhibitions and pop-up shows and we even submitted a planning application to turn the building back into a house should lockdown happen again.

“But thanks to the UK’s vaccination programme it looks like we’re out of the woods. So, at 10am on Saturday, January 8, 2022 we’ll be re-opening the doors of the Weavers Factory and welcoming everyone back.”

The Factory’s second exhibition is ‘Quadrupeds Quadrupled’ by Saddleworth artist John Hewitt.

John’s daily Instagram drawings have made him an online sensation and he’s creating 10 brand new drawings for the exhibition. If you love cats, dogs, sheep and cows you’re going to love John’s work!

In March, textile artist Sarah V Battles’ intricate collages will be exhibited while in April it is a welcome return to Saddleworth painter Anthony Marn, who has created a new show dedicated to the 1970s.

This is followed by solo exhibitions from LGBT pop-artist Sina Sparrow from London, landscape artist Rod Billington from Dorset and portrait artist Barbara Sykes from Shaw.

The final show for 2022 will be from Manchester artist Mark McLeish who’ll create a unique performance-based jewellery installation.

“It is one of the most exciting shows we’ve ever done,” added Julian.

“Before we re-open, we have given the Weavers Factory building to our chosen charity Emmaus Mossley, who will be running a Vintage Pop-Up Shop in October and November.

“Hazel and the team will be in residence at the Weavers Factory from Wednesday to Sunday in the run up to Christmas so come down and say hello.”

For more information visit the website www.weaversfactory.co.uk

The Weavers Factory will be open from 10am to 4pm Thursday to Sunday from January 8, 2022 onwards.

