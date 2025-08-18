Woman dies after entering Saddleworth reservoir

A WOMAN has died after entering a Saddleworth reservoir.

Emergency service responded to reports of a woman getting into difficulty in the water at Strinesdale, close to Waterworks Road between Austerlands and Moorside, at 4.50pm on Sunday, August 17.

Despite the presence, including that of a fire service specialist water incident unit, a body was recovered.

The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Grater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to an incident at Strinesdale Reservoir at around 4:50pm yesterday (Sunday, August 17) after reports of a woman getting into difficulty in the water.

“Sadly, the body of a woman was recovered.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.”

Details of the woman and the circumstances are yet to be released.