Woman dies after entering Saddleworth reservoir

Gary Carter August 18, 2025

A WOMAN has died after entering a Saddleworth reservoir.

Emergency service responded to reports of a woman getting into difficulty in the water at Strinesdale, close to Waterworks Road between Austerlands and Moorside, at 4.50pm on Sunday, August 17.

Strinesdale Reservoir. Credit Google Maps

Despite the presence, including that of a fire service specialist water incident unit, a body was recovered.

The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Grater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to an incident at Strinesdale Reservoir at around 4:50pm yesterday (Sunday, August 17) after reports of a woman getting into difficulty in the water.

“Sadly, the body of a woman was recovered.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.”

Details of the woman and the circumstances are yet to be released.